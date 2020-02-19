A new English-language event to discuss religion in Estonia

The first event by Estonishing Life English-language event series takes a closer look at different religious communities and their activities in Estonia.
Despite Estonia being ranked as one of the least religious countries in the world, there are many active congregations and associations that people can join and practice their faith. The first event of a new English-language event series, Estonishing Life, organised by the team behind the already well-established Estonishing Evenings events, will, on 20 February, give an overview of different religious groups and their activities, as well as challenges of practising religion in Estonia.
The event begins with a general overview by Ringo Ringvee, an advisor to the Religious Affairs Department at the Estonian ministry of the interior and an historian of religion. His academic interest has been on the relations between state and religions, especially in the post-Soviet Estonia.
The evening continues with a panel discussion involving representatives of different religious groups: Christians, Muslims, Jews and Buddhists. The discussion will be followed by snacks and networking.
“Practising religion in Estonia” will take place on 20 February at 19.00 at Vurle café at the Tallinn Telliskivi Creative City.
Cover: The Orthodox church of St. Simeon and the Prophetess Hanna in Tallinn (Huopa). The image is illustrative.