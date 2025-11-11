Ernst Jaakson meeting the then-US president, Ronald Reagan, in 1982.
A NYC street section to be named after an Estonian diplomat

On 18 November, a street section in New York City will be officially named after the distinguished Estonian diplomat, Ernst Jaakson, in a ceremonial event.

Jaakson served in Estonia’s foreign service for over 79 years (from 20 August 1919 to 3 September 1998) and is considered the longest-serving diplomat in the world. His most significant contribution was maintaining the legal continuity of the Republic of Estonia during the years of Soviet occupation.

During this time, he continued his work at the Estonian Consulate General in New York City, maintained close ties with senior US politicians and the Estonian diaspora, and tirelessly supported Estonia’s sovereignty.

Following the restoration of Estonia’s independence in 1991, Jaakson was appointed, at the age of 86, as Estonia’s ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the United Nations.

Ernst Jaakson in 1965.
The street section named after Jaakson is located in Manhattan, at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Tunnel Exit Street on East 34th Street, near the New York Estonian House and the Empire State Building. The street will be inaugurated by the Estonian foreign minister, Margus Tsahkna, and New York City Council Member for District 4, Keith Powers.

The unveiling ceremony will take place on 18 November at 4:00 PM local time in New York City.

