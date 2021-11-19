A video exhibition on gender violence opens in Tallinn

A travelling video exhibition on gender violence, “Voices of Violence”, will open from 22 November until 3 December in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, and tells the stories of women who have been exposed to sexual violence, sexism and gender harassment.
“Voices of Violence”, organised by the Danish Cultural Institute, tells the stories and experiences of women living in Denmark, Iceland, Belarus, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania who have been exposed to sexual violence, sexism and gender harassment. The video exhibition is showcased as part of the Black Nights Film Festival, an annual film festival held in Tallinn.
“According to the UN database, every fifth woman living in Estonia has experienced gender violence sometime during her life. The transnational nature of the problem engenders the need to tackle these issues together by sharing knowledge and experiences,” the exhibition’s curators said in a statement.
“The exhibition will facilitate reflection, discussion and dialogue on a prevailing and problematic culture of gender inequality and gender harassment. It also aims to provide a space where the frightening reality of many women can be voiced and made audible, because listening and understanding is the first step towards action and change.”
Stories gathered in close cooperation with women’s help centres
Portrayed in 35 short videos, the anonymous stories on gender violence told by well-known Danish, Icelandic, Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian and Belarusian actresses uncover the marks that these experiences have left on women across borders. “All stories have been gathered in close cooperation with women’s help centres in each country and are anonymous,” the organisers said.
The exhibition will be displayed from 22 November until 3 December at the Tallinn Solaris centre. The exhibition will be officially opened with a discussion between Danish and Estonian activists, writers and gender equality experts on 23 November. The opening event will be streamed on the Danish Cultural Institute’s and Black Nights Film Festival’s Facebook page in English.
Cover: The anonymous stories on gender violence are told by well-known Danish, Icelandic, Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian and Belarusian actresses. Picture by the Danish Cultural Institute.