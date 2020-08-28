An American non-profit is looking for a scientist to help find anti-Jewish official acts in Estonia’s history

A California-based non-profit organisation, called the A-Mark Foundation, is looking for a scientist in Estonia who could help with finding anti-Jewish official acts that had been valid in Estonia at any time through the end of the 20th century.
The project is collecting all the official anti-Jewish acts from around the world, through the end of the 20th century. It began the project in 2011 and the organisers hope they have it published by 2030.
“So far, we have found and catalogued 2,900 acts, excluding Nazi-era acts. The earliest act we have found is 456 BC, the newest 1969,” the A-Mark Foundation said.
The non-profit is looking for a researcher fluent in Estonian and English to find, translate into English, format and send those Estonian official anti-Jewish acts for inclusion in the project.
The organisation will pay USD40 for each complete anti-Jewish act found – complete with the day, month and year of issuance.
An example of an act from Estonia includes the 31 December 1764 decree issued by the general governor of Vidzeme (at the time, part of the Governorate of Livonia, now part of Latvia – editor), George Browne: “As it has become known that various Jews are present here in the rural areas, and they are hired by some local manors as alcohol-distillers, tobacco-spinners and in all kinds of other handwork, although no permission or order is received for the reception and the hiring of this people….”
People interested in contributing can get more information on the project website.
Cover: Corpses at the Klooga concentration camp, Estonia, 1944. It is estimated that 1,800–2,000 prisoners perished at Klooga from wanton killings, epidemics and working conditions; most of them were Jews. On 22 September 1944, when Soviet troops reached the Klooga camp, only 85 prisoners had managed to survive by hiding inside the camp or escaping into the surrounding forests.