Estonia among CNN Travel’s 20 best places to visit in 2020

The CNN, an American news network, listed 20 best places to visit this year, including Estonia.
“Whether you want to relax on a remote island off the coast of Africa, ride Germany’s coolest trains or spot howling monkeys in South America, there is much to explore heading into a new decade in 2020,” the CNN said. “Japan will be hosting the Summer Olympics, Jamaica will be marking the late Bob Marley’s 75th birthday, and Washington will be on pins and needles for much of the year preparing for the US presidential election.”
The network introduced its Estonia chapter with a reference to Bocuse d’Or Europe culinary competition the country will host this year.
“While Estonia may not yet be synonymous worldwide with haute cuisine, this Nordic-like country in Northern Europe can hold its own,” the network said. “Don’t be surprised if you hear more about its bustling food scene in 2020. Most notable is the Bocuse d’Or Europe, a live cooking contest that pays homage to the late French chef Paul Bocuse, happening in late May. Estonia has participated in the culinary show for a decade, but this is the first time the country will play host to it.”
Wide-open spaces
The CNN also noted the nature and availability of outdoor spaces. “In spite of a thriving and growing food and drink scene, Estonia is, perhaps, better known for its beauty and natural, wide-open spaces. Outdoor enthusiasts could plan an entire trip around Estonia’s comprehensive bog network. Since the country is relatively small (about the size of New York state) with a small population, it makes for seamless, uncrowded and affordable explorations. All camping facilities, for example, are free!”
“Add a smattering of spas, a bevy of castles and ancient, silent forests, and it’s not hard to see why Estonia is on the rise,” the media network said, concluding that “no matter which part of town visitors stay in, Tallinn’s Old Town is worth a wander”.
Other places in the list included the Chile Lake District; Copenhagen, Denmark; the Dead Sea, Israel; Dominica; Galway, Ireland; Jamaica; Kyrgyzstan; Kyushu, Japan; New Caledonia (a French territory in the South Pacific); Paraty and Ilha Grande, Brazil; São Tomé and Príncipe; St Petersburg, Russia; Sri Lanka; Tunisia; Vancouver Island, Canada; Washington, DC, United States; Wuppertal, Germany; Wyoming, United States; and Zambia.
Cover: An Estonian seaside (photo: Kaupo Kalda).