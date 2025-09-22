Estonia among the greenest EU countries in 2025

In a year when greenhouse gas emissions rose across much of the European Union, Estonia managed to buck the trend.
According to Eurostat data released in August 2025, Estonia was among only seven EU member states to cut emissions in the first quarter of the year. It joins Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Latvia, Luxembourg and Malta in registering rare climate progress at a time of rising energy demand.
While EU-wide emissions rose by 3.4% compared with the first quarter of 2024 – driven mainly by the electricity, gas and heating sectors – Estonia managed to cut emissions while sustaining steady economic growth. Total EU emissions climbed to 900 million tons of CO2 equivalent, up from 871 million a year earlier, yet Estonia’s trajectory moved in the opposite direction.
Estonia’s success is rooted in long-term climate strategies. Since regaining independence, the country has reduced its carbon footprint by 60% while developing one of the most digitalised and efficient economies in Europe.
The government has adopted a Green Reform Action Plan (2023–2025) with nearly 300 measures spanning energy and transport. Work is also under way on a national Climate Law, designed to anchor the goal of climate neutrality by 2050 in legislation.
On the energy front, Estonia has launched the Baltic region’s largest solar project in Risti – a 244 MW development backed by the European Investment Bank – and introduced a new support scheme for onshore and offshore wind, with reverse auctions expected to add around four TWh of renewable electricity annually. Combined with the recent synchronisation of the Baltic grid with continental Europe, these measures underline Estonia’s determination to replace shale oil with clean energy while strengthening its independence and long-term competitiveness.
Estonia’s environmental performance is also shaped by its demographics and geography. The country has just 1.37 million inhabitants, compared with Denmark’s six million, despite the two nations having a similar land area. This makes Estonia one of the least densely populated countries in Europe, with vast tracts of forest and wetland left largely untouched.
Most people live in and around Tallinn and Tartu, leaving the countryside thinly settled. The Baltic Sea helps to moderate the climate and holds significant potential for offshore wind, while Estonia’s 50% forest cover provides a powerful natural carbon sink. Taken together, these factors give Estonia a structural advantage in keeping emissions per capita low and sustaining biodiversity compared with more industrialised, densely populated states.
For Estonia, ranking among the EU’s “greenest” nations is not only about environmental responsibility but also about economic positioning. A credible record on sustainability enhances the country’s standing with international investors, entrepreneurs and skilled workers looking to develop future-facing industries in a digital and increasingly low-carbon setting.