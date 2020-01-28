Estonia is the most popular travel destination for the UK millennials

According to a research by the UK comparison company, Comparethemarket.com, Estonia is the most popular travel destination for the British millennials.
The research revealed that 33,131 British millennials visited Estonia in 2019. The travel report shows that millennials in Britain – travellers aged 25-34 – are 91% more likely than any other age group to travel to Estonia, the company said.
Romania is the second-popular destination for the UK millennials, and Lithuania came third.
Spain the most popular for every generation
The 16-24-year-old Britons’ favourite destination is China, followed by the Czech Republic and Latvia. For the 35-44-year-olds, Slovenia was the most popular destination, followed by Russia and Estonia, Comparethemarket.com said.
For the age group of 45-54, the most popular destination was Egypt, followed by Tunisia and Jamaica. And the 55-64-year-olds favoured visiting Gibraltar, Barbados and Australia, according to the company.
New Zealand was the most popular destination for people 65 and older, followed by Tunisia and Barbados.
The most popular travel destination for every generation of Britons was Spain. France came second in this category and the US third.
Helps craft offerings to the specific age group
“It’s interesting to see that whilst some countries are universally popular for British holiday-makers, some destinations are definitely favoured by certain generations,” Patrick Ikhena, the head of the travel insurance department at Comparethemarket.com said in a statement.
“Knowing which destinations are most popular for each generation is useful both for those who want to travel with others around the same age and for tourist boards to see which age groups they currently are/aren’t appealing to. For example, our analysis reveals that Estonia is a key destination for millennials, so this is a great opportunity to target these travellers and craft their offerings to an audience of this age.”
Comparethemarket.com is a British price comparison website, founded in 2008.
Cover: A group of millennials in Tallinn. The image is illustrative (Renee Altrov).