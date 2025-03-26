Estonia opens a new embassy building in Riga

Estonia on 26 March opened a new embassy building in Riga, Latvia, at 8/10 Pils Street, in the Old Town area.
The formal opening of the embassy was attended by the Estonian president, Alar Karis, the Latvian president, Edgars Rinkēvičs, the Estonian ambassador to Latvia, Eerik Marmei, and the undersecretary for administrative affairs, Olavi Seisonen.
“Through history, Estonia’s contacts with Latvia have been strong in all areas, including security, business, culture, sports and tourism. In recent years, we have conducted shared procurements for mid-range air defences, and we are jointly building a border defence zone in the Baltic States,” Marmei said in a statement, adding that Latvia was one of Estonia’s largest trade partners.
“The embassy is the hub that further enhances our cooperation, underpinned by our existing projects and boosting new opportunities for innovation, cultural exchange and mutual benefit. The new embassy will host a contemporary business centre offering Estonian entrepreneurs and investors new opportunities for entering the Latvian market, and likewise, for Latvian entrepreneurs for entering the Estonian market,” Marmei noted.
The new embassy building is located at 8/10 Pils Street. Construction began in 2023 and was completed in early 2025. The embassy was designed by United Riga Architects and Kadri Tamme Sisearhitektuur and construction was carried out by AIDACO GROUP. The building is in the Old Town of Riga, close to the Dome Square and the Riga Castle.