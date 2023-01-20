The easiest way to vote in the Estonian general election is to do so electronically. The image is illustrative.

Estonian general election to take place in February and March

By / January 20, 2023 / Leave a Comment / Life / 2 minutes of reading

The next Estonian general election will take place in February and March 2023; Estonian citizens living abroad permanently or staying there temporarily have numerous ways of casting their vote.

Estonian citizens have three options for voting in a foreign country. 

The easiest way is to vote electronically, using their ID cards. Estonian citizens can vote electronically from 27 February 9:00 AM until 4 March 8:00 PM (Estonian time).

Between 18 and 23 February, it’s also possible to vote at Estonia’s foreign representations on at least two days. More information on voting is available on each foreign mission’s website.

People can also vote by mail. To do that, one must send their application to vote to their chosen representation no later than 3 February. More information on voting by mail is available on the valimised.ee website and the website of the representation.

People who desire to cast their votes should make sure in due time that their Estonian passports or ID-cards are valid on the day of voting. Also, the people who choose to vote electronically need to make sure they have valid PIN codes for their ID cards.

An Estonian ID card. Photo by the Estonian Police and Border Guard.

Voters need to have a designated electoral district

Voters who live abroad permanently must have a designated electoral district. 

“If you have none, you will not be included in the list of voters. To check whether you have a designated electoral district, please contact abi@rahvastikuregister.ee and provide detailed information about your last place of residence in Estonia,” according to the Estonian foreign ministry.

“If you have never lived in Estonia, please submit the last Estonian address of your parents or grandparents to abi@rahvastikuregister.ee.”

“You can only vote if there is correct electoral district data on record, so we recommend making sure your data is up to date at the earliest opportunity,” the foreign ministry said.

People living in Estonia can also vote electronically from 27 February 9:00 AM until 4 March 8:00 PM (Estonian time). Estonian citizens living in the country can vote in person at their local polling station on 5 March.

About The Author

Sten Hankewitz
Sten Hankewitz is a lifelong journalist and the Executive Editor at Estonian World. Having lived in Estonia, Spain, the UK and all around the US, he now resides in the New Hampshire Seacoast. He loves to write and besides working at Estonian World and doing some occasional blogging, he writes books and contributes to other outlets in Estonia, Israel and elsewhere. He has strong convictions and he shows them unashamedly. You can follow him on Twitter and like his page on Facebook. You can also write to Sten at sten@estonianworld.com.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top