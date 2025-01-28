Estonia’s population decreases in 2024

The preliminary data of Statistics Estonia show that on 1 January 2025, the population of Estonia was 1,369,285, which is 5,402 people less than at the same time a year ago.
In 2024, there were 9,646 births and 15,596 deaths. Based on the data on registered migration, 13,826 people arrived in the country and 13,278 people left. As in 2023, the number of births and the number of immigrants both decreased, Statistics Estonia, the country’s official statistics agency, said in a statement.
Terje Trasberg, a leading analyst at the agency, said 2024 was similar to 2023.
“Last year, almost 6,000 more people died than were born. Immigration exceeded emigration by 550 people. While in the last two years, positive net migration compensated for the exceptionally low number of births, in 2024 the population as a whole also declined by more than 5,000 people,” Trasberg said.
The analyst noted that the decline in births accelerated further in 2024 compared with 2023. “In 2024, 9,646 babies were born, which is more than 1,000 fewer than the 2023. This is the third consecutive year of record low births since 1919, when statistics began to be published consistently,” she said. Trasberg pointed out that the low birth rate is mainly a consequence of the rising cost of living and the current geopolitical situation, which have led families to postpone having children.
Almost half of the immigrants were Ukrainians
In recent years, the number of births in Europe as a whole has fallen dramatically, as in Estonia. According to preliminary data, the birth rate continued to fall last year in both Latvia and Lithuania, but the decline has stopped in Finland.
“Deaths were down by 400. The number of deaths has fully returned to pre-pandemic (2010–2019) levels and life expectancy is rising,” the analyst stated. However, due to the ageing of the population, the decline in the number of deaths is not expected to continue. Rather, the figure could rise over the next decade.
According to the data on registered migration, 13,826 people immigrated to Estonia and 13,278 people emigrated in 2023, ie arrivals outnumbered departures by 548. More than 6,200 people or 45% of all immigrants were of Ukrainian citizenship. In 2022 and 2023, the number of Ukrainian citizens arriving was 33,200 and 13,100 respectively.
“Of the emigrants, about 5,300 people, or 40%, were citizens of Ukraine. The net migration of Estonian citizens was positive by 500 people according to preliminary data – 4,700 citizens left the country and 5,200 arrived,” the analyst said.