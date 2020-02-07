Inspire’d Stage continues in Tallinn

A UK platform for inspirational and transformational talks, called Inspire’d Stage, is now running also in Estonia.
Inspire’d Stage, a British-initiated monthly night of personal leadership talks that has been featured in the Psychologies Magazine and the Sunday Times as a vehicle for creating meaningful connections in a big city, made its Estonian debut in Tallinn in October last year. The event is now ready to take on the Estonian capital again on 10 February.
Speakers for the second Inspire’d event, at Tallinn’s central artists’ bar, the KuKu Club, include the Irish ambassador to Estonia, Frances Kiernan; an adventurer, Mikk Tamme; the former Estonian minister of health and labour, Riina Sikkut (Social Democrats); and the semiotics scholar, Alin Olteanu.
Biographical stories and journeys come to life
Inspire’d Stage was started by a London lawyer, Shay Allie, over five years ago in the UK. The event now runs regularly in Belgium, the Netherlands, the US – and now in Estonia. The event is held in English and always includes a small concert or a creative performance.
“Don’t think glaring PowerPoints or aggressive motivational speeches. In a cosy atmosphere of candlelight, wine and music, biographical stories and journeys come to life,” Marii Väljataga, a musician and the host of the event in Tallinn, told Estonian World.
“The idea is simple. Interesting speakers from different walks of life tell their stories, ultimately answering the question: if you had 10 minutes to share your wisdom with the world, what would you say?”
“The night always concludes with an artistic performance and one ‘wild card’ opportunity for the audience – if someone feels inspired to take the stage and share their own story, they’ll get the chance to do just that,” Väljataga, who has previously contributed to the events of Inspire’d Brussels, explained.
Cover: An Inspire’d Stage event.