Kelly Sildaru wins her fourth gold in women’s ski slopestyle

The Estonian freestyle skier, Kelly Sildaru, has won her fourth gold medal in women’s ski slopestyle – at the X Games Aspen 2020.
Sildaru defended her gold in women’s ski slopestyle on Sunday at the X Games Aspen 2020. The win comes just days after she won the superpipe title in Aspen at her debut attempt – ahead of 22-year-old Canadian, Rachael Karker, and Olympic gold medallist Cassie Sharpe. Sildaru also won slopestyle gold at the Lausanne 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland on 18 January.
In 2016, Sildaru made free-skiing history, becoming the youngest athlete ever to win a gold medal at the Winter X Games, world’s leading extreme sports competition that takes place annually in Aspen, Colorado, the United States. She was also the shortest and the lightest winner of all times.
In 2017, she defended her title from 2016 and at 14, became the youngest to win two gold medals in the X Games. She missed the slopestyle competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics because of injury, but was back in shape in Aspen 2019, setting a new X Games women’s slopestyle record with a score of 99.00 and winning her third gold medal of the competition. On 26 January, she bagged her fourth gold in the category, bringing her total number of medals at X Games to eight (four of them gold).
Cover: Kelly Sildaru (Facebook).