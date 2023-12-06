Snowy Tallinn. Photo by Malle Kolnes.

Live: A virtual forum for Estonians worldwide

The Estonian foreign ministry will hold a virtual forum for Estonians around the world on 7 December, which will be broadcast live by Estonian World.

The sixth virtual forum of the Estonian foreign ministry for Estonians around the world will be held on 7 December at 4:00 PM Estonian time (2:00 PM GMT/9:00 AM EST).

This time, the event will focus on the possibilities of Estonia’s digital state from the perspective of Estonians living abroad. The forum will also highlight some of the events taking place in Tartu, a holder of European Capital of Culture title in 2024.

The event will also feature an interview with Anna Hints, director of the globally successful documentary Smoke Sauna Sisterhood, and musical entertainment will be provided by the Estonian band Duo Ruut.

One viewer will have the chance to win flights for two to Estonia and two nights in a Tallinn hotel.

The virtual forum will be moderated by Silver Tambur, editor-in-chief of Estonian World.

The forum will be simultaneously translated into English and Russian.

