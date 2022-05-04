LIVE: A virtual forum for Estonians worldwide

The Estonian foreign ministry holds a virtual forum for Estonians worldwide on 5 May; Estonian World will live broadcast the forum.
The Estonian foreign ministry’s third virtual forum for Estonians worldwide is held on 5 May at 4:00 PM Estonian time. The forum is held in Estonian, but there will be simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian, and viewers can submit questions to the panellists.
This time, the forum will discuss the impact the changed security situation in Europe has had on Estonia. The second panel will look at the possibilities of Estonia’s digital state. The forum also features a conversation with the former Estonian president, Kersti Kaljulaid. A greeting will be given by the country’s foreign minister, Eva-Maria Liimets, and an Estonian singer-songwriter Mari Kalkun will provide a musical interlude.
The panellists in the security discussion are Jonatan Vseviov, the secretary general of the Estonian foreign ministry; Marcus Kolga, a Canada-based journalist and political scientist; and Ilmar Tamm, the head of the Tartu-based Baltic Defence College.
The panellists in the digital state discussion are Luukas Kristjan Ilves, the undersecretary for digital development of the Estonian economic affairs and communications ministry; Mark Erlich, business architect at the electronic identity department of the Estonian Information System Authority; and Hellika Kirt, a consul at the Estonian embassy in London.
The virtual forum is moderated by Silver Tambur, the cofounder and editor-in-chief of Estonian World.
Viewers are encouraged to ask questions from the panellists via Worksup.