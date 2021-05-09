Video: Against racism with a dialogue – a discussion with Daryl Davis

The European Diversity Month in Estonia opened on 6 May with a conversation with Daryl Davis – a black musician and anti-racist civic activist, who has attended Ku Klux Klan rallies, interacted with its members and changed the beliefs of more than 200 of them; the discussion was moderated by Silver Tambur, the editor-in-chief of Estonian World.
How to talk to someone who hates you? What if the reason for their hatred is the colour of your skin? How could such a conversation start a friendship?
The online event was organised by the Estonian Human Rights Centre and supported by the United States embassy in Estonia.
Cover: Daryl Davis (photo by Jonathan Timmes) and Silver Tambur (photo by Kristin Kalnapenk).