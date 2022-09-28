Live: “Climate change meets migration” forum in Tallinn

The Open Estonia Foundation is organising the XXV Open Society Forum at Fotografiska Tallinn on 29 September, with the topic, “Two Sides of the Same Coin: Climate Change Meets Migration”, beginning with a discussion between the former Estonian president, Kersti Kaljulaid, and Canadian social anthropologist, professor Mark Nuttall; Estonian World will live stream the forum from 1 PM to 5:30 PM (EEST).
“The emergency of the climate crisis may have been briefly outshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic but nevertheless it continues to be the most pressing issue of our times. The purpose of the event is to contribute to a better climate, environmental and migration-related literacy in the society as a whole and particularly, to empower the young people in having a say about their future. As climate and migration are closely entwined, our approach would be to tackle these together and present a holistic view on those topics,” the organisers of the forum said.
The forum begins with a discussion between Kersti Kaljulaid and professor Mark Nuttall, who has conducted research in Greenland, Alaska, Canada, Finland, Scotland and Wales – and is interested in, among other things, the anthropology of weather and climate and environmental history, environmental change and identities and borderlands. The conversation is followed by two panel discussions focusing on the challenges and opportunities that the pressing issues of climate change and migration present.