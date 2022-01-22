Numbeo ranks Estonia 12th in the world for the quality of life

Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of statistics, has ranked Estonia 12th in the world for the quality of life in its 2022 index – same as in the mid-2021 index, but with an improved score.
Numbeo, a crowd-sourced global database of reported consumer prices, perceived crime rates, quality of health care and other statistics, has ranked 87 countries and territories for their quality of life, based on statistical factors like purchasing power, safety, health care, the cost of living, property prices compared with the people’s income, commuting, pollution and climate.
In its 2022 index, Estonia is ranked 12th with the quality-of-life score of 174.19 (171.16 in the mid-2021 index). Estonia is doing particularly well in the areas of safety (10th), commuting (fourth) and pollution (sixth).
The best quality of life in the world, according to the rankings by Numbeo, is in Switzerland, followed by Denmark, the Netherlands, Finland and Australia. Estonia’s ranking is ahead of the United States (15th) and the United Kingdom (22th).
Only two non-European countries in the top 10
Lithuania is ranked 21st, Latvia 32nd and Russia 70th. Norway and Sweden are just ahead of Estonia – 10th and 11th, respectively.
In Europe, Estonia is ranked 10th; only two non-European countries made Numbeo’s top 10 – Australia and New Zealand (ninth).
The lowest quality of life in the world, according to the rankings by Numbeo, is in Nigeria, followed by Iran, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.
Numbeo is a collaborative online database that enables users to share and compare statistical information about countries and cities. It is most-widely used to compare the cost of living between cities and countries. Its founder is an ex-Google software engineer.
Cover: Children playing outdoor during the winter sunlight in Estonia. Photo by Tõnu Tunnel.