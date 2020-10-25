Only people arriving in Estonia from one European country don’t need to self-isolate

Starting from Monday, 26 October, only people arriving in Estonia from one European country – Norway – don’t need to self-isolate for two weeks.
The mandatory self-isolation does not apply to passengers arriving in Estonia from a country of the European Union and the European Economic Area, the Schengen area and a country included on the common list of the EU with an infection rate below 37.9 per 100,000 inhabitants (Estonia’s infection rate times 1.1).
Based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from 26 October, a two-week self-isolation requirement will apply to people arriving in Estonia from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the Vatican and the United Kingdom.
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to passengers arriving from Norway.
Non-essential travel is not recommended
The self-isolation requirement also does not apply to asymptomatic people who have been on the territory of Lithuania, Latvia or Finland in the past 14 days and have arrived to Estonia directly from Lithuania, Latvia or Finland, if they have taken a coronavirus test within 48 hours before their arrival in Estonia and the result is negative. When travelling to these countries from Estonia and returning to Estonia, it is possible to take the coronavirus test in Estonia and return to normal life in case of a negative result. It is required to remain in self-isolation while waiting for the test results.
People arriving from Lithuania, Latvia and Finland also don’t have to self-isolate if they arrive in Estonia for the purpose of working, studying or receiving health services or for family reasons or transit. When travelling to Estonia for these reasons, it is not required to take a coronavirus test before arriving in Estonia, the Estonian foreign ministry said.
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand and Uruguay. Starting from 26 October, anyone arriving in Estonia from these countries is not obligated to self-isolate for 14 days.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel.
Cover: Tallinn Airport in good times in 2019. Photo by Tallinn Airport.