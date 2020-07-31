Based on the novel coronavirus infection rate, starting from Monday, 3 August, people arriving in Estonia from 18 countries will need to self-isolate for 14 days.
These European countries are Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Malta, Monaco, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic.
From the European countries, starting from 3 August, the restriction on freedom of movement will not apply to people travelling to Estonia if they arrive from Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United Kingdom, and the Vatican City.
From the list of non-European countries agreed in the European Union, upon arrival in Estonia, passengers from Australia, Canada and Morocco will have to restrict their freedom of movement from 3 August. Restrictions on freedom of movement do not apply to passengers arriving to Estonia from Georgia, Japan, South Korea, Rwanda, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, New Zealand.
The self-isolation requirement means that a person may leave their place of residence or permanent place of stay within 14 days of their arrival in Estonia only on the instructions of a health-care professional or a police officer; in the event of an emergency endangering a person’s life or health; or to obtain food, basic necessities and medicine.
The Estonian foreign ministry strongly advises against travel
Information about countries and requirements is available on the Estonian foreign ministry website.
“However, due to the spread of the coronavirus, the foreign ministry strongly advises against travel, except for European countries where the rate of infection is below 16 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, and which do not entail the mandatory self-isolation on your return to Estonia,” the ministry added.
Travellers should also take out a travel insurance policy and carefully read the conditions, including coverage for travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
