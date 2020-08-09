People arriving in Estonia from 19 countries will need to self-isolate

Based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from Monday, 10 August, a two-week restriction on freedom of movement will apply to people arriving in Estonia from Sweden, Luxembourg, Romania, Bulgaria, Andorra, Portugal, Spain, Croatia, Belgium, Monaco, Czech Republic, France, Malta, Austria, Switzerland, Iceland, Poland, the Netherlands and San Marino.
Starting from 10 August, the restriction on freedom of movement will not apply to people travelling to Estonia if they arrive from the United Kingdom, Slovenia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Italy, Slovakia, Greece, Cyprus, Lithuania, Latvia, Norway, Hungary, Finland and the Vatican.
Information about countries and requirements is available on the foreign ministry website.
On 7 August, the Council of the European Union updated the list of countries outside of the EU on the recommendations of the temporary restriction and possible lifting of restrictions on non-essential travel to the European Union, allowing travel to Estonia from Georgia, Japan, South Korea, Rwanda, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.
The foreign ministry strongly advises against travel
Upon arrival in Estonia, passengers from Australia will have to restrict their freedom of movement for 14 days. Restrictions on freedom of movement do not apply to passengers arriving to Estonia from Georgia, Japan, South Korea, Rwanda, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, New Zealand and Canada.
However, due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry strongly advises against travel, except for European countries where the rate of infection is below 16 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, and which do not entail the mandatory self-isolation on your return to Estonia. The situation can change quickly and the ministry asks people to take this into account when making travel plans.
The restriction on freedom of movement means that a person may leave their place of residence or permanent place of stay within 14 days of their arrival in Estonia only on the instructions of a health-care professional or a police officer; in the event of an emergency endangering a person’s life or health; or to obtain food, basic necessities and medicine.
