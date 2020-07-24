Based on the novel coronavirus infection rate, starting from Monday, 27 July, people arriving in Estonia from eleven countries will need to self-isolate for 14 days.
These countries are Andorra, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Monaco, Luxembourg, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden and the Czech Republic.
The self-isolation requirement means that a person may leave their place of residence or permanent place of stay within 14 days of their arrival in Estonia only on the instructions of a health-care professional or a police officer; in the event of an emergency endangering a person’s life or health; or to obtain food, basic necessities and medicine.
Starting from 27 July, the restriction on freedom of movement will not apply to people travelling to Estonia if they arrive from Austria, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the Vatican, the Estonian foreign ministry announced.
From the list of third countries agreed in the European Union, travelling to Estonia is possible from Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, South Korea, Rwanda, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.
The foreign ministry strongly advises against travel
Information about countries and requirements is available on the foreign ministry website.
“However, due to the spread of the coronavirus, the foreign ministry strongly advises against travel, except for European countries where the rate of infection is below 16 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, and which do not entail the mandatory self-isolation on your return to Estonia,” the ministry added.
People who intend to travel should consult the ministry’s website about the infection rate in their planned destination and find out about possible travel restrictions in their destination. They should also register their trip with the foreign ministry so it can notify the traveller about potential restrictions.
Travellers should also take out a travel insurance policy and carefully read the conditions, including coverage for travel disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
