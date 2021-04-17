During the week of 19 April, people arriving in Estonia from five European countries don’t need to self-isolate to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
People arriving in Estonia from a European country with the infection rate below 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days don’t need to self-isolate upon arrival. In the week of 19 April, these countries are Finland, Ireland, Malta, Portugal and the United Kingdom.
A ten-day self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving in Estonia from a European country with an infection rate above 150 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. Hence people arriving from Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland need to isolate upon arrival.
The infection rate of the Vatican is zero, but anyone travelling to Estonia from there through Italy is subject to the 10-day self-isolation requirement.
Vaccination waives the self-isolation requirement
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Australia, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand. A 10-day self-isolation is mandatory for people arriving from countries with an infection rate above 16 people per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, and in the week of 19 April, this will apply to people arriving from New Zealand.
When arriving in Estonia from a country not included in the list above, a 10-day self-isolation requirement applies to those who are allowed to enter Estonia. The self-isolation period can be shortened by two tests.
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to people who arrive in Estonia from any region if they have suffered from the novel coronavirus or if they have completed a COVID-19 vaccination programme in less than six months before their arrival.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, the Estonian foreign ministry advises against any non-essential international travel. The spread of new coronavirus variants has caused the situation to change rapidly, and accordingly, states are imposing measures to control the spread of the illness at short notice, the foreign ministry added.
Cover: A road in Estonia. The image is illustrative. Photo by Mari Potter/Unsplash.