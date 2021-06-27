People arriving in Estonia from only one European country must self-isolate

In the week of 28 June, people arriving in Estonia from only one European country have to self-isolate to curb the spread of the coronavirus and its different strains.
A 10-day self-isolation requirement applies on entering Estonia from a country in the European Union, the European Economic Area and the Schengen area with an infection rate above 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
From 28 June to 4 July, the self-isolation requirement applies to people arriving from the United Kingdom.
The self-isolation requirement does not apply to people arriving from a country with an infection rate below 150 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days.
Americans are welcome, no need to self-isolate
These countries, in the week of 28 June, are Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
It is also possible to travel to Estonia from Albania , Australia, Hong Kong, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, Macau, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States.
A 10-day self-isolation is mandatory for people arriving from countries with an infection rate above 75 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days. In the week of 28 June, the self-isolation requirement does not apply upon arrival in Estonia from any of these countries.
When arriving in Estonia from any other country, the 10-day self-isolation requirement applies to those who are allowed to enter Estonia. The self-isolation period can be shortened by two tests.
Vaccinated people don’t need to self-isolate
The self-isolation and testing requirements are not mandatory for people who have undergone a COVID-19 vaccination programme (ie they’ve gotten both shots of either Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine and two weeks have passed since the second dose; or they’ve gotten the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two weeks have passed since) within the past six months. This applies to people arriving from anywhere in the world.
Also, people who have suffered from the novel coronavirus and no more than six months have passed since they have been declared cured, don’t need to test or self-isolate.
The Estonian foreign ministry is asking all international travellers to check the border crossing conditions of both the destination and transit country and to assess whether travelling is necessary. Countries may impose measures to prevent the spread of new strains of the virus at a short notice.
Cover: A family on a boat in Kihnu, Estonia. The image is illustrative. Photo by Renee Altrov.