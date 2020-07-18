People arriving in Estonia from ten countries subjected to self-isolation

Based on the coronavirus infection rate, starting from Monday, 20 July, a two-week mandatory self-isolation applies to people arriving in Estonia from Sweden, Portugal, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia, Iceland, Luxembourg, Spain, San Marino and Andorra.
Starting from next week, passengers travelling from the European Union to Estonia will not have to self-isolate if they arrive from the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Switzerland, according to the Estonian foreign ministry.
From the list of third countries agreed in the European Union, travelling to Estonia is possible from Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.
Information about countries and requirements is available on the foreign ministry website.
However, due to the spread of the coronavirus, the ministry strongly advises against travel, except for European countries where the rate of infection is below 16 per 100,000 inhabitants in the past 14 days, and which do not entail the mandatory self-isolation on your return to Estonia.
The foreign ministry also points out that countries can change their conditions for entry and stay at short notice. “We recommend contacting the representation or the relevant authorities of your destination for more detailed information on the conditions in force there.”
