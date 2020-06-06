People arriving to Estonia from Malta and France no longer have to quarantine

The Estonian government on 5 June decided that the people arriving in the country from Malta and France will no longer have to stay in quarantine for 14 days; the change comes into the effect on 8 June.
The government decided that since the infection rate of the novel coronavirus in Malta and France has significantly decreased, these countries can now be added to the list.
Also, people arriving from Austria, Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Croatia, Iceland, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland, Switzerland, Denmark, Czech Republic and Hungary will not have to stay in quarantine.
Anyone arriving in Estonia from Sweden, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Belgium and Ireland must remain in quarantine for two weeks.
On 28 May, the government decided to reopen Estonia’s borders from 1 June to passengers arriving from European countries. Estonia will admit people with no symptoms arriving from the European Union, the Schengen area or the United Kingdom.
The list is updated every Friday and updates will take force the following Monday. The compulsory quarantine for people arriving in Estonia depends on whether the relative coronavirus infection rate in their country of departure is above 15.
This means that 15 or fewer people per 100,000 inhabitants can be infected in the passenger’s country of departure in the past 14 days. Anyone arriving in Estonia from a country with a higher infection rate must self-isolate for two weeks on arrival.
Cover: An aerial shot of Pärnu, Estonia’s “summer capital”. Courtesy of Visit Estonia.