Pictures: Tallinn’s Pirita Beach to be transformed

The Tallinn city government has approved a plan for the modern development of Pirita Beach, the largest beach in the Estonian capital.
According to the city government, the plan aims to “develop and shape this area [Pirita Beach] into a flagship beach for the city”.
“The detailed plan proposes year-round public use of Pirita Beach, using modern spatial solutions. This will make Pirita’s Beach more attractive while preserving the important values of the area. The planned changes will harmonise with the beach forest and ensure the visibility of the Old Town silhouette,” one of Tallinn’s deputy mayors, Madle Lippus, said in a statement.
According to the plan, a promenade running along the beach forest will connect various activity areas, including an open-air gym, children’s and ball playgrounds, a temporary stage and stands. Groups of kiosks and pavilions are planned at intersections with the promenade.
The plan ensures good accessibility throughout the beach area, avoiding steps and stairs on the promenade.
The design of the plan was developed by Ruum and Maastik, an Estonian urban planning company that won the architectural competition. “The concept of the winning entry focuses on preserving the ‘wilderness’ of the beach forest and ensuring a unique, cohesive design solution for the Pirita beach area,” a representative of the Tallinn city government said in a statement.
Pirita Beach is about ten kilometres (six miles) from the centre of Tallinn, and its kilometres of sandy beach can accommodate tens of thousands of people.