Pictures: Ukrainian Cultural Days in Tallinn

For the second year in a row, the Ukrainian Cultural Days event was held in the Estonian capital, Tallinn, from 27 to 28 May, bringing together the Ukrainian community, Estonian locals and the international community.
The event, organised by the International Women’s Network in Estonia, served as a platform for Ukrainians residing in Estonia, to proudly share their culture and traditions – and to provide a moral support and serve as a bridge, fostering connections and a sense of belonging. “By fostering integration and supporting Ukrainian entrepreneurs, this celebration added value to society,” the organisers told Estonian World.
The event featured a showcase of modern Ukrainian fashion trends as well as the marketplace at Tallinn’s former Põhjala boots factory. The Ukrainian song and dance group “Volya”, composed by 50 children, also performed.
Estonian World is a global independent online magazine, founded in London in 2012 and headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia. The magazine has editorial representations in London, Boston, Los Angeles and Tallinn, and contributors all over the world, on every continent. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.