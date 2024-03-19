Tallinn among Europe’s top ten future cities

The Estonian capital, Tallinn, has been ranked in the top ten in two categories of medium-sized European cities in the “European Cities and Regions of the Future 2024” ranking published by the Financial Times’ fDi magazine.
In the sub-categories, Tallinn was rated particularly highly for its employment rate, educational attainment, knowledge and skills, and business-friendly entrepreneurship and investment environment, coming tenth and third respectively, the Tallinn City Government said in a statement.
The fDi rankings are published every two years. Medium-sized cities are those with between 200,000 and 750,000 inhabitants. Tallinn has been among the top 10 cities in various categories since 2012.
The attractiveness of a city or region as a foreign investment destination is assessed on the basis of economic potential, human capital, cost efficiency, connectivity and business friendliness, using nearly 90 different statistical indicators. More than 250 cities were assessed in the ranking, divided into five categories according to population size.
The awards were presented during the international real estate and investment fair MIPIM in Cannes, France, where for the twelfth time Tallinn had a joint stand with Estonian companies from the real estate development, asset management and real estate technology sectors.