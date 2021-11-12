Tallinn to build a new superhospital

The Estonian capital’s city government has signed a contract with the Italian companies ATIproject srl and 3TI Progetti to design the new Tallinn Hospital; the city’s mayor Mihhail Kõlvart called the existing hospital buildings “outdated”.
The city government argued that the new modern hospital is needed due to the age of the existing Soviet-era hospital buildings across the capital that were built 40-60 years ago.
Costing over half a billion Euros
Kõlvart said in a statement the plan is to create a “comprehensive hospital organisation” and build a “modern medical campus”, instead of the current “outdated” central hospital buildings. “This will immensely improve the availability and quality of treatment, and it is not only for the residents of Tallinn and Harju County, but also for the people from all over Estonia,” the mayor said.
The new hospital building is planned at Lasnamäe district at a cost of over half a billion Euros. The city is hoping to secure almost half of the funding from the European Commission, the rest would come from the municipal as well as the state budget.
It would be the largest hospital ever built in Estonia – it would have almost as much floor space as all the city’s presently operating hospitals combined. Once completed, it would merge the current operations of all the central hospitals in Tallinn.
Experienced company
The international design procurement, including both the design of the building and the planning of the surrounding area, was won by a joint tender of the Italian companies ATIproject srl and 3TI Progetti, at a cost of € 17.8 million.
“Our aim is to design an environment that supports the healing process of patients, enables staff to provide the best care possible and give them the opportunity to enjoy their working environment,” Branko Zrnic, the founding president of ATIproject, said in a statement.
ATIproject has in the past designed 17 hospitals, including one of Europe’s largest, Nyt Ouh University Hospital in Odense, Denmark.
The new hospital is planned to open in 2027.
Cover: A rendering of the new Tallinn Hospital. Image by Tallinn City Government.