Tallinn to host a WTA tennis tournament for the first time

The Estonian capital, Tallinn, is to host a Women’s Tennis Association tournament for the first time; the WTA 250 Tallinn Open will be held at the end of September and Estonian number ones, Anett Kontaveit and Kaia Kanepi, have agreed to partake.
“The WTA tournament, which will be held in Tallinn for the first time, will bring to Estonia the best tennis players in the world,” Allar Hint, the secretary general of the Estonian Tennis Association and the tournament director of the Tallinn Open, said in a statement.
“The Tennis Association has been working for a long time to bring the WTA tournament to Estonia to help develop sustainable professional tennis. We invite all fans of this sport to watch high-level tennis and cheer for Anett and Kaia.”
The tickets to the tournament went on sale on 28 June.
The qualifying matches will take place on 24 and 25 September; the main round matches will be held from 26 September to 2 October.
The international tournament WTA 250 Tallinn Open will be held at the Forus Tennis Centre in Tondi. The week before, the WTA 500 will take place in Tokyo and the WTA 250 in Seoul. Immediately after the Tallinn Open, the WTA 500 will start in Ostrava, the Czech Republic.
The WTA professional women’s tennis organisation holds a total of 55 tournaments around the world, which, depending on the prize fund, are divided into the WTA 250, WTA 500 and WTA 1000 categories.