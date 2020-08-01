The British government launches an information campaign to support UK nationals in Estonia

The British government’s foreign office has launched an information campaign targeting more than one million Brits across Europe, including Estonia, with support and advice on steps to protect their rights after the Brexit transition period ends on 31 December 2020.
Over the course of the upcoming months, UK nationals living in Estonia will receive information about specific actions they need to take to keep their rights and access to services, including around residency, health care, driving licences, and passports and ID-cards.
“The campaign will use multiple channels – including Facebook and digital media – urging people to take necessary action to protect their rights so that they can continue living, working and travelling in Europe after the transition period,” the British embassy in Tallinn said in a statement.
The embassy has already been working with UK nationals to inform and reassure them. “This includes providing information and support through town hall information meetings, question and answer sessions with the ambassador and consular experts, as well as relevant Estonian ministries.”
“Protecting the rights of UK nationals is an absolute priority for us. That’s why we have been providing advice and reassurance to UK nationals, to make sure they have all the information they need and certainty about their rights,” Theresa Bubbear, the British ambassador to Estonia, said.
“Brits in Estonia should visit our Living in Guides where they can find out about the steps they will need to take and get important information about residency, health care, passports and driving licences in Estonia.”
According to the embassy, UK nationals in the EU need to take action to secure their rights, such as applying for a new residence status or registering for residency in their member state if they haven’t done so already.
The foreign office will also assist those UK nationals who may struggle to complete residency or registration applications through a £3 million support fund. It provides funding to third party organisations to support UK nationals living in the EU or the EFTA countries.
Cover: The UK and Estonian flag in front of the British embassy in Tallinn. Photo by the British embassy in Tallinn.