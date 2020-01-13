TripAdvisor lists Tallinn as a European destination for a magical winter getaway

The American travel website, TripAdvisor, has listed the Estonian capital, Tallinn, as one of seven picturesque destinations in Europe for a “magical wintertime getaway”.
TripAdvisor on 11 January published a list of seven destinations in Europe that people should visit, especially in the wintertime. And even though the holiday season is over for this time, the travel website illustrated the Tallinn paragraph with an aerial photo of the Tallinn Christmas market.
“Tallinn’s atmospheric Old Town is an enthralling hodgepodge of medieval streets and spires. It’s a small city, and the tourist areas are safe and easily explored on foot,” the website says.
“For a look into Tallinn’s past, visit Rocca-al-Mare Open Air Museum’s typical rural Estonian taverns, windmills and watermills, see the onion-domed 1900 cathedral or join the bustle in historic Town Hall Square. St. Olav’s spire was once the tallest in the world.”
Other European cities in the list were Bruges, Belgium; Berlin, Germany; Salzburg, Austria; Prague, the Czech Republic; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Vienna, Austria.
TripAdvisor is an American travel and restaurant website that shows hotel and restaurant reviews, accommodation bookings and other travel-related content. It also includes interactive travel forums. It is the largest “social travel website” in the world, with about 315 million reviewers and over 730 million reviews of hotels, restaurants, attractions and other travel-related businesses.
Cover: Tallinn’s Old Town skyline in winter (photo: Erik Peinar).