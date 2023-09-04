Video: Police helps swans cross the road in Estonia

A police patrol helped a swan family cross the road in the Estonian town of Pärnu.
Estonia has apparently become so safe that the country’s police force has other concerns than catching thieves or burglars – such as looking after the animal welfare from time to time.
Last Saturday, the police in Pärnu made sure a swan family could cross the roads in town safely and peacefully.
“On Saturday evening, our Pärnu patrol, together with the rescuers, helped the swans cross Riia Road and then Liivi Road safely, as the swans moved purposefully towards the river and arrived safely,” the local police station wrote on Facebook.
In social media, the photo of swans crossing the road in an orderly manner in Pärnu drew comparisons to the famous 1969′ “Abbey Road” album cover by the Beatles, featuring the group walking across a zebra crossing outside the Abbey Road Studios in London.
Pärnu is the fourth largest town in Estonia and the country’s most popular resort, known as its unofficial summer capital.
It’s not the first time the Estonian police helps other than humans. In 2021, an Estonian police officer was caught on video stopping the traffic and helping a delivery robot cross the street after it had gotten stuck in the snow.