Obituary: Johannes Kert, the former Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces

Johannes Kert, the former Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces who led the Estonians strive towards NATO and helped rebuild the Estonian military, has died at the age of 61; the soldier boots of the straightforward military man who didn’t waste words nor time for niceties will be impossible to fill, the Estonian MP, Eerik-Niiles Kross, writes.
The Estonian political, defence and military life – the whole country – has suffered an unexpected and far too early loss. Lieutenant general Johannes Kert, one of the rebuilders of the Estonian defence forces, has died at a regretfully young age of 61. He was the gravitational power behind generating Estonia’s confidence in being defensible, the brain behind NATO’s early cyber defence initiatives and a formidable politician and MP in the later years of his life.
Kert was born in 1959 in a southeastern town called Petseri, part of Estonia as per Tartu Peace Treaty. His birthplace was doubly occupied by the Soviet Union. First, it had been annexed with the whole of Estonia by the Soviet dictator, Joseph Stalin, the Red Army and the NKVD (The People’s Commissariat for Internal Affairs of the Soviet Union, basically the interior ministry) in 1940. In 1945, Moscow changed the “internal borders” of the Soviet Union and gave Petseri to the then-Russian Soviet Socialist Republic. Today, it remains on the other side of the Estonian-Russian control line and would remain Russian if the signed border treaty with Russia would be ratified (it has not for the last 15 years).
Johannes did not talk much about his birthplace. But its fate must have had an impact on his choices of his career – his passion, to be more accurate. He dedicated his life to making sure no more territory of Estonia would ever be given away, not under diplomatic pressure nor under military threat.
A protector from bullying and humiliation
As an athlete in his youth, he trained as a coach at the University of Tartu and was forced to serve as lieutenant in the Soviet Army after his graduation. He served in what is now Lithuania, at a base where many Estonian conscripts, made to serve their two obligatory years, passed through and did their early training on the way to remote Soviet military units (much like their fathers and grandfathers had been sent to the GULAG prison camps). Many at the unit remember Johannes as their protector from usual Soviet Army bullying and humiliation.
In the late 1980s, when the power of the Soviet Union started to show its first cracks, Johannes returned to Estonia and joined forces with the independence movement. He did what he knew best and felt was his mission. He used his skills, learned from the opponent and started to organise an underground Estonian defence league, in Tartu, his former university town. In 1990, still in the Soviet-occupied Estonia, he became the commander of the Tartu Defence League.
When Estonia finally regained its long awaited and hard fought for independence in 1991, Johannes became one of the leaders in restarting, organising, arming and training the Estonian military – from the scratch. He did so while many thought it impossible in a situation where the Russian military bases were still in the country and reluctant to leave.
His story needs to be told at length. Today we just say: he succeeded. He became the commander of the first re-established unit of the Estonian army in 1992. From 1993 until 1996, he was the commander of the Estonian Defence League – the organisation banned by Stalin in 1940 and re-established and rebuilt by Johannes Kert.
In 1996, he became the Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, the youngest chief of defence forces in Europe at the time. His stated mission was to root out any Soviet legacy, mentality, habits, practices that he thought would tarnish the military of a democratic, European, reliable, spirited and morally sound country. He led the Estonians strive towards NATO and succeeded in setting the foundations of making the country eligible for NATO membership. Today, this seems almost an unimaginable challenge. He got it done.
Johannes was perhaps not a polished staff general type. He came from a rough part of the country and had had rough early years. He reminded me more of an Estonian War of Independence-type battle officer, straight from 1919, rather than a politically sensitive staff officer skilled in hallway manoeuvres. He was straightforward; friendly, but firm. He didn’t waste words nor time for niceties. He always got to the point right away.
His soldier boots will be impossible to fill
This was a huge advantage in the early years of getting things done. It might not have been only an asset once the Republic of Estonia got re-established. Kert left his high office in 2000, during the time when politics started to take over policies in the Estonian affairs. He didn’t give up, though. He stayed on as an adviser to his successor and served as the commander of the Estonian Land Forces from 2001-2002. He also served Estonia as its military representative to NATO from 2002-2008.
After retiring from active service, he didn’t stop either. He dedicated his time advising, helping and building the defence of Estonia. Occasionally reporting to captains as a civilian, the retired lieutenant general worked as an adviser to several Estonian defence ministers, led the effort to establish the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn and became its main spokesman in Brussels. He also advised the Defence League and taught at the Defence Academy.
In 2015, Kert successfully ran for a seat at the Estonian parliament, Riigikogu, and then tirelessly worked at its defence committee on his life’s mission.
It is a horrible realisation that he is no longer with us. His soldier boots will be impossible to fill. The mischievous spark of his eyes will be missed as much as his light-hearted jokes and dead-serious advice.
Johannes Kert was a legend in his lifetime. He has become even a bigger one now, when we are realising what we have lost.
Cover: Johannes Kert (3 December 1959 – 4 March 2021). Photos by the Estonian Defence Forces.