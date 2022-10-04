An Estonian charity is collecting money to buy winter clothes for the Ukrainian military

Estonian charity Slava Ukraini (Glory to Ukraine) is collecting money to buy the Ukrainian military personnel winter clothes.
The initial goal of the campaign, “1,000 Heroes in the Snow”, was to provide a thousand Ukrainian service members warm winter clothing. However, the campaign collected the needed €400,000 in one day, and due to the great interest of donors, the charity is doubling the amount of money – the new goal is to collect €800,000 and buy winter equipment to a total of 2,000 service members.
The charity is buying winter jackets, pants, fleece jumpers, warm underwear, neck warmers and snowsuits for the Ukrainian military personnel.
“Ukraine’s military command is preparing for [the] winter and admits that the winter will also be difficult for the army. For many units, this means spending the winter in trenches and basements,” the campaign website says.
“As the Ukrainian army is now nearly [three] times larger than it was in peacetime, individual soldiers often lack the most basic gear. A soldier who has to fight the cold in trenches is no longer able to fight the enemy. Let’s help Ukrainian soldiers keep their ability to fight!”
With the donated money, the partners of Slava Ukraini will organise the manufacturing of the uniforms in Ukraine, where it is cheaper. Finished uniforms are delivered by Slava Ukraini and its partners directly to the frontline units.
Slava Ukraini is a citizens’ initiative, launched with the support of the Estonian Rotary clubs on 7 March 2022. It focuses on medical supplies, first aid equipment, humanitarian aid, transport and stabilisation equipment for the wounded, medical equipment and tactical medical training in Ukraine.