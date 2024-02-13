Defence chief: Anti-ship missiles in Estonia put Russia before a dilemma

The Blue Spear 5G SSM anti-ship missiles that have arrived in Estonia and have been included in the armaments of the defence forces give Estonia the opportunity for the first time to create a strategic dilemma for Russia as an aggressor, Estonia’s national defence chief, General Martin Herem, said.
Herem told a press conference on Friday evening that Russia has to take into account that if it attacks Estonia, Estonia can put the aggressor in peril with the same threat the aggressor poses to others, that is, jeopardise its connections.
“Secondly, it would be very difficult for the adversary to move its air defences to the sea, which in turn would give it the opportunity to deploy its air force over Estonia. That is, we would be able to push their air defences eastwards. Thirdly, the aggressor must understand that if it wants to go to war with us, its connection with the Kaliningrad region will become very weak,” Herem said.
The commander of the defence forces emphasised that the anti-ship missiles are not part of anti-landing warfare, meaning there is no need to wait for the aggressor’s vessels to approach the coastline. With these missiles, all military targets are strikable for the Estonian defence forces.
“We can fire along the coastline, but also from inland. Essentially, we can launch a missile from Matsalu that goes around Hiiumaa and reaches the open sea to hit a ship there. The dispersion of launch vehicles and the trajectory of the missile make it very difficult for an adversary to intercept,” Herem asserted.
Potentially far fewer missiles from the sea
The defence chief said that, for example, although Russia’s Black Sea Fleet has suffered losses following the invasion of Ukraine, it still has the ability today to launch about 40 cruise missiles at Ukraine every day.
“Russia’s Baltic Sea Fleet also has such a capability today. So if inhabitants in Põlva or Mustvee ask how the anti-ship missiles can help them, then this is exactly how they can. There will be far fewer cruise missiles coming at us from the sea. It’s like an air defence asset in an indirect sense,” Herem said, adding that Estonia already has short-range anti-ship defences in place to repel landings.
“We can use the Spike LR anti-tank gun for this, as well as 155-millimeter howitzers with special rounds that hit very accurately. In the near future, we will also be able to use loitering air strike assets, and in principle, HIMARS multiple rocket launchers,” Herem noted. According to the general, a critical part of personnel has been trained by now and Estonia can already use the anti-ship missiles if necessary.
“This does not mean that we do not still have a lot of work to do to develop this capability,” he said.
Estonia could destroy Russia’s entire Baltic Sea Fleet
The national defence chief told newspaper Postimees that Estonia’s anti-ship capability has to be viewed in conjunction with that of the allies Finland, Poland, Latvia and soon-to-be NATO member Sweden. All of them have anti-ship capabilities, except for Latvia, which has taken steps to acquire anti-ship missiles in the next few years.
“We need to divide among these countries the most dangerous vessels of the Russian Baltic Sea Fleet that qualify as targets. In that case, we have enough launchers and ammunition to pose a very serious question to the Russian Federation about whether it wants to take any military action against us. Because the Baltic Sea Fleet will be quite exposed,” Herem pointed out.
The defence forces will not disclose how many anti-ship missile systems and missiles will arrive in Estonia. When asked if hypothetically, Estonia could destroy the entire Baltic Sea Fleet of Russia with its anti-ship missiles if necessary, Herem replied that with good luck, it is possible.
“The question is how many missiles are needed to destroy a ship and whether all these ships are within our range. Because, as we know, Russian ships are located in two places in terms of ports, these are Kronstadt near St. Petersburg and Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region. But we definitely don’t need to spend a very expensive rocket on every boat of the Baltic Sea Fleet,” he said.
