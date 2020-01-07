Estonia allocates €50,000 to Australia to help bushfire victims

The Estonian ministry of foreign affairs has allocated €50,000 to the Australian Red Cross to support them in aiding disaster victims.
At least 24 people have so far been killed and more than 6.3 million hectares (63,000 sq km or 15.6 million acres) of bush, forest and parks have been burned in massive bushfires across Australia and people and governments around the world have now offered their help.
“Estonia stands with the state and people of Australia suffering from extensive bushfires. The Estonian ministry of foreign affairs will allocate €50 000 to the Australian Red Cross to support them in aiding disaster victims,” Estonia’s foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said in a statement. The foreign ministry has also contacted Australian authorities to offer potential additional assistance and express support.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of human life, the destruction of nature and threatened animal species. Our thoughts are with the people of Australia during this difficult time and we urge the international community to offer every support to Australia,” Reinsalu added.
Because of a sharp deterioration of air quality, on 6 January the Estonian embassy in Australia was temporarily moved from Canberra to Sydney.
The Estonian foreign ministry also advised the people currently in Australia to follow the instructions of local authorities. Updated information about the fires is available online and through the Fires Near Me application that allows people to monitor the situation.
Cover: Large out of control bushfire approaches the New South Wales township of Yanderra in December 2019 (Wikipedia).