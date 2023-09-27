A Tatra 815-7 of the Czech Army. Photo by Adam Hauner, shared under the Creative Commons CC BY-SA 4.0 licence.

Estonia and the Czech Republic to cooperate in defence

By / / Leave a Comment / Security / 1 minute of reading

The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments and the Czech defence ministry signed a memorandum of understanding that lays the foundation for defence cooperation between the two countries.

The aim of the agreement is to cooperate in the field of armaments and their procurement.

“The Czech Republic has strong companies operating in the defence industry. We hope the cooperation agreement will create closer connections with the industry there and bring more of their manufacturers to participate in our procurements,” Magnus-Valdemar Saar, the director general of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments, said in a statement.

Thanks to the memorandum, Estonia and the Czech Republic will be able to start jointly procuring defence equipment in the future.

“In the future, joint procurements will make Estonia’s situation on the market much more favourable, as cooperation with the Czech Republic will increase the volume of procurements and thus create economies of scale. In addition, joint procurements will allow us to leverage our institution’s engineering expertise and share the costs of project management,” Saar added.

The Czech Air Force has previously guarded the Estonian air space as part of the Baltic Air Policing Mission.

About The Author

Sten Hankewitz
Sten Hankewitz is a lifelong journalist and the Executive Editor at Estonian World. Having lived in Estonia, Spain, the UK and all around the US, he now resides in the New Hampshire Seacoast. He loves to write and besides working at Estonian World and doing some occasional blogging, he writes books and contributes to other outlets in Estonia, Israel and elsewhere. He has strong convictions and he shows them unashamedly. You can follow him on Twitter and like his page on Facebook. You can also write to Sten at sten@estonianworld.com.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top