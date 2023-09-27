Estonia and the Czech Republic to cooperate in defence

The Estonian Centre for Defence Investments and the Czech defence ministry signed a memorandum of understanding that lays the foundation for defence cooperation between the two countries.
The aim of the agreement is to cooperate in the field of armaments and their procurement.
“The Czech Republic has strong companies operating in the defence industry. We hope the cooperation agreement will create closer connections with the industry there and bring more of their manufacturers to participate in our procurements,” Magnus-Valdemar Saar, the director general of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments, said in a statement.
Thanks to the memorandum, Estonia and the Czech Republic will be able to start jointly procuring defence equipment in the future.
“In the future, joint procurements will make Estonia’s situation on the market much more favourable, as cooperation with the Czech Republic will increase the volume of procurements and thus create economies of scale. In addition, joint procurements will allow us to leverage our institution’s engineering expertise and share the costs of project management,” Saar added.
The Czech Air Force has previously guarded the Estonian air space as part of the Baltic Air Policing Mission.