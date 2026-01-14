Estonia deports two supporters of Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamist regime

Estonia has deported two foreign nationals identified by security authorities as supporters of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamist regime, the Police and Border Guard Board has said.
In a statement, the Police and Border Guard Board said it had carried out the expulsions together with the Estonian Internal Security Service, confirming that both individuals were removed on national security grounds.
“Together with the Internal Security Service, we have deported from Estonia two supporters of the terrorist organisation Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamist regime,” the Police and Border Guard Board said.
The individuals were identified as Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, a Pakistani citizen, and Syed Shahid Musvi, an Indian citizen. Both had been living in Estonia under study-related migration arrangements. Musvi was deported last summer, while Naqvi was expelled this week.
The deportations come against the backdrop of intensifying repression in Iran, whose ruling system openly supports and finances Hezbollah.
Since late December 2025, Iranian authorities have launched a renewed nationwide crackdown on protests sparked by economic collapse, soaring inflation and deteriorating living conditions. Human rights organisations say that more than 2,400 anti-government demonstrators have been killed in violent crackdowns by Iranian authorities, underscoring the scale of repression carried out by the Islamic Republic against dissent. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which plays a central role in training, arming and directing Hezbollah, has been directly involved in suppressing the protests.
Hezbollah is designated as a terrorist organisation by the European Union and numerous Western allies. It functions as a unified structure combining armed operations, intelligence activity and transnational financing networks, and is widely regarded as Iran’s most powerful regional proxy.
European security services have repeatedly warned that Hezbollah-linked influence, fundraising and ideological support networks operate beyond the Middle East, including within Europe.