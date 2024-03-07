Estonia joins the Mineral Security Partnership

Estonia has become a member of the Minerals Security Partnership; the membership contributes to improved international cooperation on the security of supply of critical raw materials.
“Estonia has some very valuable experience in processing rare earth elements, which puts us in a unique position in the supply chain of critical raw materials,” Ene Jürjens, the director general of the Natural Resources Department at the Estonian climate ministry, said.
“It is beneficial for us to be a partner in the field of critical raw materials and green technologies, as this allows us to have a better exchange of information and an improved investment network, and in the future we hope to bring new industries to Estonia.”
According to Jüri Seilenthal, the director general of the Department for External Economic Policy and International Economic Organisations, the many conflicts and confrontations around the world have highlighted the need to reduce our dependencies and increase our access to critical raw materials, including rare earths.
The partnership was launched by the United States, whose support ensured Estonia’s membership. The partners are Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, South Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom and now Estonia. The European Commission is a separate member of the Minerals Security Partnership.