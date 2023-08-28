An Estonian soldier at a military exercise. Photo by the Estonian Defence Forces.

Estonia organises its largest ever reservists’ exercise

By / / Leave a Comment / Security / 1 minute of reading

The largest reservists’ exercise ever to take place in Estonia – called Ussisõnad or Parceltongue in English – started on 28 August and will last until October; the exercise involves 10,000 reservists.

From 28 August through 8 October, the Estonian Defence Forces and the Defence League will be organising the exercise during which nearly 10,000 reservists assigned to the territorial defence structure will be given further training.

Ussisõnad is the largest training exercise focused on the training of reservists Estonia has organised so far.

The Estonian defence minister, Hanno Pevkur, said that it was necessary to ensure that the territorial defence units are prepared to act to “preserve freedom” in Estonia, regardless of the threat.

The reservists are trained by experienced instructors from the territorial defence districts of the Defence League, as well as from the Defence Forces, the Estonian Military Academy and the Special Operations Command.

About The Author

Sten Hankewitz
Sten Hankewitz is a lifelong journalist and the Executive Editor at Estonian World. Having lived in Estonia, Spain, the UK and all around the US, he now resides in the New Hampshire Seacoast. He loves to write and besides working at Estonian World and doing some occasional blogging, he writes books and contributes to other outlets in Estonia, Israel and elsewhere. He has strong convictions and he shows them unashamedly. You can follow him on Twitter and like his page on Facebook. You can also write to Sten at sten@estonianworld.com.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top