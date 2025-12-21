Estonia to buy Korean rocket launchers

Estonia has signed a contract to buy six Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers from South Korea; the contract is worth nearly €290 million.
The contract, signed by the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments and the South Korean defence industry company, Hanwha Aerospace, covers the launcher systems, three types of missile systems (CGR-080, CTM-MR, CTM-290), as well as operational and training support.
Deliveries will begin in the second half of 2027, and the framework agreement allows for the future procurement of additional systems.
Chunmoo is a state-of-the-art multiple rocket launcher system designed to provide high mobility and rapid, precise firepower. It is mounted on highly mobile 8×8 trucks and is capable of firing both 239 mm guided rockets with a range of up to 80 kilometres (50 miles), as well as longer-range missiles such as the CTM-290 tactical ballistic missile, with a flight range of up to 290 kilometres (180 miles).
As part of the framework agreement, Hanwha will also make investments in Estonia’s defence industry.
“As part of the agreement, the company will invest one-fifth of the total procurement contract value in Estonian industry. The initial investment should return amount value of €40-60 million to Estonian defence industry companies,” Katri Raudsepp, the acting director general of the Estonian Centre for Defence Investments, said in a statement.
The system’s name, “Chunmoo”, literally means “Heavenly God of War” or “Heavenly Warrior.” The name symbolises power and grandeur and refers to the weapon system’s ability to strike targets far beyond the horizon.