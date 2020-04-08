Estonian companies to develop a NATO cyber platform

The Tallinn-based companies, Guardtime and Cyber Technologies, will develop an automated command and development platform for the NATO Cyber Range.
The Estonian Centre for Defence Investment on 8 April signed an agreement with Guardtime and GT Cyber Technologies for the companies to develop over four years an automated command and development platform for the NATO Cyber Range, with the aim to more effectively carry out cyber training exercises.
The NATO Cyber Range is a platform for NATO exercises and training in Estonia. It is operated by the Estonian Defence Forces and it facilitates NATO’s flagship annual cyber defence exercise, the “Cyber Coalition”.
“The NATO Cyber Range facilitates the largest international joint exercises and offers cyber training for experts from Estonia, its allies and partners, which in turn ensures better preparedness for cyber-attacks, thereby increasing our own cyberspace deterrence capabilities as well as the capabilities of our allies,” Andri Rebane, the director of cyber policy department at the Estonian ministry of defence, said in a statement. “Automation provides the opportunity to reduce manpower resources required to carry out large-scale supranational training exercises, with the development enabling the re-use of the necessary IT components.”
The agreement involves the first phase of development, with the Estonian Centre for Defence Investment set to soon announce procurements for the next phase of development, the implementation of which will result in NATO’s Cyber Range becoming fully operational in the summer of 2021.
A total of six applications for participation in the international procurement were received: three from Estonian companies, and the remainder from Poland, Spain and Portugal.
Cover: The NATO Cyber Range facilitates NATO’s flagship annual cyber defence exercise, “Cyber Coalition”, in Estonia.