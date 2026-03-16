Estonian Frontex patrol boat sinks off Greek island; ambassador among injured

An Estonian patrol boat taking part in a Frontex joint operation sank off the Greek island of Kastellorizo on Monday afternoon, leaving four people injured, including Estonia’s ambassador to Greece.
Five people were on board the Police and Border Guard Board vessel M-80 when the accident occurred at about 4.20pm local time near Megisti, also known as Kastellorizo, a small Greek island in the eastern Mediterranean. The passengers included three Estonian border guards, a Greek coastguard officer and Estonia’s ambassador, Karin Rannu, who was visiting the Estonian unit.
All five escaped the vessel, which capsized and later sank. Four of those on board were injured and flown by Greek Air Force Super Puma helicopter to hospital on Rhodes. One person, who was not injured, remained on Kastellorizo.
The ambassador suffered minor injuries, while one of the others was reported to have sustained a head injury. Estonian officials later said the condition of two of the border guards had been assessed as serious, though none of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening.
Veiko Kommusaar, head of border management at Estonia’s Police and Border Guard Board, described the incident as grave.
“The circumstances of the accident are currently being established. We know that the boat capsized and the people on board managed to get out by themselves. One member of the boat crew called for help by phone, and the island’s coastguard responded to the scene. Four people were airlifted to hospital. Our border guards are currently in the care of medical staff, and the condition of two of them has been assessed as serious. We wish everyone a swift recovery,” Kommusaar said.
According to initial information, the vessel did not capsize during an active operation. Greek media reports suggested that the accident happened during manoeuvring near Megisti harbour, when the boat is believed to have struck a reef while entering or leaving port. It reportedly began taking on water before sinking.
Protothema, a Greek news outlet, said those on board fell into the sea after the impact. NewsIT reported that a Greek coastguard vessel had initially rushed to tow the damaged patrol boat, but that an explosion then occurred, forcing those nearby to abandon the effort. The vessel sank shortly afterwards.
Greek reports also said the sinking caused a fuel leak, which ignited on the surface of the water.
The five passengers were rescued by a patrol vessel and a catamaran and taken first to Kastellorizo hospital. Four of the injured were then transferred to Rhodes for further treatment.
Igor Taro, Estonia’s interior minister, said news of the sinking had shaken Estonia’s internal security community.
“My thoughts, and those of all of us, together with our hopes and wishes for recovery, are with them and their loved ones at this time. The Estonian state is in contact with them and is providing the necessary support,” Taro said.
He added that the circumstances of the incident were being clarified in cooperation with Greek and other partners and thanked those involved in the rescue effort.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.