Estonia’s defence minister: We have more allied firepower than ever before

The Estonian defence minister, Hanno Pevkur, said in an interview with Estonian World that there was more allied firepower in the country than ever before, and the country is properly defended so that the Estonian people can sleep in peace.
“Today I can say that we have more allied firepower than ever before. Give or take, we should have over 40 tanks – 14 of them Danish, the rest are British. The British are here with a multiple rocket launcher, and we have never had such firepower in Estonia before,” Pevkur said.
“One thing is boots on the ground, but another one is what they have with them. The battle group that’s currently here, the Royal Hussars, their firepower is definitely bigger than we’ve had before.
Pevkur said that right now, there were three contingents in Estonia – the Danes, the French and the British. “There are other allies in smaller units, also the United States is here.”
“I can assure that Estonia is defended. Let’s also look into the investments we ourselves are making – next year, we’re increasing land defence by two times and the number of new conscripts to 3,800. The year after that, we’re increasing the number of new conscripts to 4,000. These steps give even additional assurance that Estonia is defended, that the Estonian people can sleep in peace.”
Last week brought the news that the United Kingdom will pull half of its forces out of Estonia by Christmas, despite pledges by its ministers to strengthen NATO defences in the face of Russian aggression. The Estonian defence minister told Estonian World, however, that this was not entirely accurate.
Recalling the additional rotation
“The UK contingent that’s part of the eFP (NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence – editor) doesn’t decrease,” Pevkur said, adding that the British had indicated to Estonia also earlier that the four-month additional battle group that was agreed in February may not be extended. The Brits extended the additional battle group’s presence by six months already in July.
“Now they’ve said they have a plan not to extend the additional battle group,” the minister noted.
“But this doesn’t concern the agreed contingent who’s here permanently. The agreed contingent is about 900-1,000, and the additional battle group who’s here, it’s 600-700 personnel. This is not decreasing the agreed British presence, it’s recalling the additional rotation,” Pevkur said.
However, this is not a done deal yet – the defence minister pointed out that it will become clear in the coming weeks.
“On Tuesday, I have a meeting with the British defence minister [Ben Wallace], and according to my knowledge, the prime minister [Kaja Kallas] will talk to the British prime minister [Liz Truss] next week. Then we’ll find out if the British indication not to extend [the additional battle group] will remain valid.”
At the NATO summit in July 2022 in Madrid, Spain, the allies agreed that both the United States and the United Kingdom will send additional defence forces to Estonia and also to Latvia and Lithuania. Would the UK’s decision to recall its additional battle group mean the UK has broken its promise?
An entire brigade to be deployed to Estonia
“Absolutely not,” Pevkur said. The deployment of the additional battle group to Estonia “was a speedy reaction to what was happening in Ukraine”, according to the defence minister. “The responsibility taken in Madrid [by the allies] – our main goal is that it will be done.”
According to him, the Madrid commitments made by the allies have three components.
“The first component is that the British allocate not just a battle group to Estonia, but an entire brigade (a battle group is up to a thousand service members, a brigade is about 5,000 troops – editor). The second component is that when the Brits have allocated a brigade – with its headquarters also in Estonia – then we’d have three brigades in Estonia: two Estonian and one British. And to manage the three brigades, we’d create a divisional structure with a division headquarters,” Pevkur explained.
“The third component is that NATO will agree by the next spring on new regional defence plans – including one for Estonia – so that the allies can affirm them at the Vilnius summit.” The NATO Vilnius summit will be held some time in 2023.
“These three things are in the works and they definitely mean that the British contribution in both as an enhanced Forward Presence and real military aid will, if need be, considerably larger.”
Estonia is also planning to acquire more military equipment. Next year, Estonia will, through an Estonian-Polish joint procurement, buy the PIORUN short-range man-portable air defence systems.
Contributing to the country’s own defence capabilities
“We’ll also be getting anti-tank guided missile systems Spike LR and Spike LR,” Pevkur told Estonian World. “We already have the Javelins,” the American-made man-portable surface-to-air missiles. Estonia is also getting new coastal defence systems – the land-to-sea Israeli-made Blue Spear missile systems that have a range of 290 kilometres (180 miles) – new naval mines and the M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS, a light multiple rocket launcher), he added.
“And the largest investment in the coming years is a medium-range ground-based air defence system. So we’re indeed contributing very much into our own defence capabilities.”
Pevkur pointed out that Estonia also had to learn from the lessons in Ukraine – and acquire long-range firepower. “Primarily mobile howitzers – like the K9 (a Korean-made self-propelled howitzer – editor). We’ll have 18 K9s in both Estonian brigades.”
The commander of the Estonian Defence Forces, lieutenant general Martin Herem recently proposed that the conscription should last 12 months. Currently, the Estonian conscripts serve for eight to eleven months, depending on the branch they’re recruited to.
“We’re definitely discussing that. When the commander of the defence forces proposes something, the government has a duty to discuss that,” Pevkur said. “When the commander of the defence forces comes to the defence minister with a proposal, then we at the ministry analyse it, look at it from the financial perspective and try to give it an objective opinion.”
“But the essence of it is even more important whether it’s eleven or twelve – or maybe more – months. The essence is that we have new weapons systems, and these weapons systems need longer training and guaranteeing preparedness. So the desire of the commander of the defence forces is that we had weapons systems that are manned,” the defence minister noted.
Sweden may send additional troops to Estonia
“I wouldn’t actually call it conscription; I’d call it preparedness training or being prepared. When a conscript finishes their training, they should be ready to use this or that weapons system in real life. And we must agree on how long this preparedness training should be.”
Finland and Sweden are in the process of joining NATO. Would it be realistic that they’d send their service members to Estonia?
“We’ve discussed that with both the Finnish and the Swedish defence ministers. With Finland, we can talk about missions defending our air spaces, and the Swedes aren’t ruling out that they would send a contingent to Estonia within the eFP. The time will tell if and how our real cooperation will look like. But in any case, we’re closely cooperating with our neighbours.”
Pevkur also pointed out that the Estonian Defence League, the country’s paramilitary defence organisation whose aim is to guarantee the preservation of the independence and sovereignty of the state, the integrity of its land area and its constitutional order, will have a bigger role.
“The Defence League is a land defence force. Our plan is to increase the land defence force from 9,500 fighters to 20,000 within a year and a half. This also means that we have to man it, acquire gear for them, and it also means that the Defence League’s role in the defence plans and defence structures will increase.”
Hanno Pevkur, 45, a member of the Estonian Reform Party, has been the defence minister of the country since 18 July 2022. By trade, he’s a lawyer; he’s also served as a member and a vice chairman of the Estonian parliament, a social minister, a justice minister and an interior minister. From 2017 to 2018, he was the chairman of the Reform Party.