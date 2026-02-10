Foreign intelligence: Russia has no intention of attacking Estonia this year

According to the assessment of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or any other NATO member state in the coming year.
The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service in its annual report, International Security and Estonia 2026, notes that on 10 January, Russia’s war against Ukraine reached its 1,417th day – exactly the same length as the Second World War on the Eastern Front between the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany.
“In nearly four years, Russia has exhausted most of the military stockpiles it inherited from the Soviet Union, lost around one million soldiers killed or severely injured at the front, and inflicted untold suffering on Ukrainians. And yet Ukraine endures,” Kaupo Rosin, the Director General of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service, writes in the foreword of the annual report.
Despite Russia’s frustrated efforts, there are no signs of change within the regime’s leadership. Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin’s figurehead, remains convinced that Russia, with its supposedly unique global role, is following a “special path”. Russia therefore continues its pursuit of Ukraine’s complete subjugation, the report says.
“Through repression, Russia’s ruler has created the illusion that there is no alternative to him – that the choice is between Putin and an abyss of uncertainty. But no one is irreplaceable. The war in Ukraine has brought severe hardship to Russia, and although Russians have cultivated a myth of themselves as masters of suffering, their tolerance for pain is not unlimited,” Rosin notes in his foreword.
Estonia and NATO must continue investing in defence
“A declining economy, empty fuel tanks, and the return of murderers and rapists from the front are hitting ordinary Russians with increasing force. History shows that when the screws are tightened too far, Russians have at times found the courage to leap into the unknown.”
While sanctions clearly affect the Russian economy, loopholes remain that must be closed through targeted measures and cooperation among Western countries – whether the issue is the smuggling of dual-use goods to Russia, vulnerabilities in its explosives industry, or the critical technological leaps that NATO will require to counter Russia’s growing reliance on unmanned military systems, the foreword of the intelligence report assers.
“There is, however, no cause for panic. In the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service’s assessment, Russia has no intention of militarily attacking Estonia or any other NATO member state in the coming year. We are likely to reach a similar assessment next year because Estonia and Europe have taken steps that compel the Kremlin to calculate very carefully what, if anything, it can risk attempting.”
“Even if no such intention exists today, our task is to ensure that this remains the case tomorrow and in the future. Russia’s military reform will enhance the capabilities of its armed forces in the years ahead. To counter this, Estonia and NATO must continue investing in defence. Russia’s calculations of the balance of power must always work to our advantage.”
According to the intelligence report, the Kremlin merely feigns interest in peace talks, hoping to restore its bilateral relations with the United States to their previous level and formalise Ukraine’s defeat. Despite this illusory thaw, Russia continues to regard the US as its principal adversary.
A complete collapse of the Russian economy unlikely
“Aspiring to great-power status, Russia seeks to undermine the current international order by courting the so-called “global majority” and pressuring the Commonwealth of Independent States.”
“Russia’s attempt to topple Moldova’s pro-Western government has failed, but it will not be the last: the Kremlin will almost certainly learn from its mistakes and make another attempt to hijack Moldova’s statehood.”
In Moscow’s rhetoric, the Baltic Sea region is now described as the “Baltic–Scandinavian macro-region”. Russia uses this label to obscure its efforts to influence countries in this region and re-establish contacts with researchers and policymakers in the area, the report points out.
The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service also says in its report that Russia is facing increasingly severe economic challenges and is neglecting almost all non-military sectors as the war in Ukraine drags on. As a result, the risk of economic and social instability is set to rise in 2026; however, a complete collapse of the Russian economy remains highly unlikely.
“Russia’s military-industrial complex has increased artillery ammunition production more than seventeenfold since 2021. This indicates that Russia is highly likely preparing for future conflict even as its war against Ukraine continues,” the report notes.
AI has serious risks along its benefits
Looking at Asia, the intelligence service says in its annual publication that North Korea is expanding its efforts internationally: the state spies on its partners and raises funds for its weapons programmes through its overseas labour diaspora.
“China and Russia believe that the current era of geopolitical upheaval allows them to reshape the global balance of power in their favour. Although they mistrust one another, both believe they stand to gain more than they lose from cooperation.”
And when it comes to artificial intelligence, the report points out that AI carries a range of serious risks alongside its many benefits.
“Mitigating these risks must occur at both the state and organisational levels by applying an AI-use strategy and organisational, ethical, legal and technical measures derived from it,” the intelligence agency says.
The full report is available in English on the website of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service.