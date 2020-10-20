Joe Biden on Estonia and the Baltics: Russia, don’t bully a NATO member

The US Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, has published a document on his vision on the US relations with Estonia and the Baltics, saying he will send a strong message to Russia: don’t bully a NATO member.
“As President, Joe Biden will send a strong message to Russia: don’t bully a NATO member. Joe Biden’s long-standing support for the Baltic states and belief in America’s commitment to our allies contrast sharply with [the current president] Donald Trump, who has questioned the value of the NATO alliance,” Biden writes in the policy document.
“Joe Biden will steadfastly support our NATO allies, unlike President Trump, who has questioned the value of the Alliance, and once confused the Baltics with the Balkans. Joe Biden will continue the European Deterrence Initiative, which pays for the deployment of U.S. and NATO troops to the Baltic states to deter a Russian invasion,” the document continues. “He won’t raid the fund to pay for the border wall with Mexico, as President Trump did when the transferred $770 million in already appropriated funds from the initiative.”
Also, Biden promises to continue to oppose Nord Stream 2, which will increase Europe’s reliance on Russian gas and expose Europe to blackmail by Russia.
An advocate for military aid to defend the Baltics
Biden’s policy document points out that he was a key architect of NATO membership for the Baltic states as a leading member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “In May 2003, Biden enthusiastically voted for Estonian, Latvian, and Lithuanian NATO accession. Since then, Biden’s commitment to Baltic security has only increased.”
The Democratic nominee also says that during the administration of president Barack Obama, he was the point-person on Baltic security. “In this capacity, he travelled to the Baltic area, met frequently with Baltic political leaders and diplomats, and advocated for military aid to defend Baltic security, including the European Reassurance Initiative.”
Former vice president Joe Biden is running for president as the nominee of the Democratic Party against the Republican incumbent, Donald Trump. The US presidential election will take place on Tuesday, 3 November 2020, and the winner of the election will be inaugurated on 20 January 2021.
Cover: Joe Biden at ABC Town Hall in Philadelphia on 15 October 2020. Photo by Adam Schultz / Biden for President.