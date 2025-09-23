Exterior view of the NATO headquarters in Brussels. Photo by NATO.
Exterior view of the NATO headquarters in Brussels. Photo by NATO.

NATO vows “robust” response after Russian jets violate Estonian airspace

By / / Leave a Comment / Security / 2 minutes of reading

NATO has pledged to strengthen its defences along the eastern flank after three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets violated Estonian airspace last week, in what the alliance called part of a “wider pattern of irresponsible behaviour.”

Meeting in Brussels this morning at Estonia’s request under Article 4 of the Washington Treaty, the North Atlantic Council condemned Moscow’s actions and confirmed that allied aircraft were scrambled to intercept and escort the intruders out. According to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe, the armed jets loitered inside Estonia’s skies for more than ten minutes on 19 September before leaving under NATO escort.

“This incursion is dangerous, escalatory, and risks miscalculation,” the Council said in its statement. “Russia bears full responsibility for these actions, which endanger lives. They must stop.”

A chart showing the flight path of three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets that crossed into Estonia’s skies on 19 September 2025.
A chart showing the flight path of three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets that crossed into Estonia’s skies on 19 September 2025.

The incident was the fourth Russian violation of Estonia’s borders this year, and the second time in a fortnight that NATO has convened Article 4 consultations. On 10 September, Poland triggered the clause after Russian drones crossed deep into its airspace. Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway and Romania have all reported similar harassment in recent weeks.

To reinforce its posture, NATO launched Eastern Sentry on 12 September, a vigilance activity designed to bolster air defence and deterrence across the eastern flank. “Our response will continue to be robust,” the statement said, stressing that the Alliance would employ “all necessary military and non-military tools” to defend itself.

After the Russian MiG-31s left Estonian airspace, Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters intercepted and monitored them over the Baltic Sea. Photo by the Swedish Air Force.
After the Russian MiG-31s (pictured) left Estonian airspace, Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters intercepted and monitored them over the Baltic Sea. Photo by the Swedish Air Force.

The Council sought to dispel any doubt over NATO’s collective defence commitment. “Our commitment to Article 5 is ironclad.” It also underlined that Russia’s provocations would not shake Allied unity in supporting Ukraine. “Allies will not be deterred from their enduring commitments to support Ukraine, whose security contributes to ours,” the statement read.

Estonian leaders described the 19 September violation as the most serious in years. Prime minister Kristen Michal said NATO’s response must be “united and strong,” while foreign minister Margus Tsahkna told the UN Security Council that Russia’s denials were “blatant lies.” Radar data released by Tallinn showed the aircraft penetrating up to ten kilometres into Estonian territory, only minutes’ flight from the capital.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Start typing and press enter to search

Estonian World is in a dire need of your support.
Read our appeal here and become a supporter on Patreon 
close-image
Scroll to Top