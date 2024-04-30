Survey: Over half of Estonia’s conscripts prepared to defend the country

According to the annual report of a complex study published by the researchers of the Estonian Military Academy and the Institute of Social Studies of the University of Tartu, more than half of those who have completed conscript service are ready to contribute to national defence.
At the end of conscript service, three quarters of conscripts are convinced the country must be defended. The personal willingness to contribute to military defence depends on the general mindset when entering conscript service and the perception of national defence. Altogether, 57 per cent are definitely ready to contribute to national defence, 28 per cent cannot give a clear assessment, and 15 per cent are those who would rather not contribute.
The will to defend is high among members of the Defence League volunteer corps and reservists who have participated in military exercises – in the case of the Defence League members, readiness to definitely or very likely participate in defence activities is almost at 100 per cent.
Altogether, 91 per cent of reservists assigned to territorial defence districts are willing to participate in defence activities. Evaluating Russia as a security threat, the majority of conscripts and reservists considered a military attack against Estonia by the aggressor country rather not very likely.
At the beginning of conscript service, conscripts’ expectations are primarily related to their individual development, but by the end of the service, the understanding is that the most important goal achieved is becoming a reservist and contributing to national defence. Seventy-two per cent of conscripts found good acquaintances during conscript service with whom they would like to continue communicating even after the end of conscript service.
The number of female conscripts stays stagnant
Six out of ten conscripts are of the opinion they gained useful knowledge and skills from conscript service and became more confident and physically stronger. However, among those who have completed conscript service, one third are those who consider completed conscript service to have been a waste of time for them for various reasons.
There are those who enter conscript service with high expectations and are therefore critical when their expectations are not met. But there are also those whose attitude prior to entering conscript service is negative, translating into reluctance when performing service tasks and ending with the feeling that it was a wasted time in their life.
In the last four years, conscripts’ service relationships with their superiors have improved, criticism and reprimands of conscripts occur less often than before. The number of female conscripts has not increased significantly over the years, but despite this, the attitude of male conscripts towards women’s service is positive. Nine per cent of conscripts believe conscript service is not suitable for women.
The Defence Forces’ investments in living conditions in recent years are clearly reflected in the assessments of conscripts; for example, 76 per cent are satisfied with the sports facilities. The conscripts’ own assessment of their physical fitness has remained at the same level, despite the fact that the share of those up to 19 years of age, who could be expected to have a higher level of fitness and be in good health, has grown strongly among those who have come to complete conscript service.
The report is based on the results of surveys carried out among 2022-2023 conscripts and those invited to the Kevadtorm 2023 and Ussisõnad 2023 exercises.