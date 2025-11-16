Estonia strengthens air-defence readiness

On 14 November, the Estonian Defence Forces launched an operation to strengthen rapid-response capability against potential air threats, noting that while the likelihood of a direct military attack on Estonia remains low, isolated drone or air incidents are possible.
“The Russian Federation’s war against Ukraine inevitably affects the security of our region. Although violations of Estonian airspace by unmanned aerial vehicles are rare, we must nevertheless be ready to respond immediately,” the Commander of the Estonian Air Force, Brigadier General Riivo Valge, said in a statement.
“The newly launched operation creates the conditions for a faster response to potential airspace violations. It is impossible to eliminate the risks entirely, but we can certainly reduce them.”
According to Valge, the operation and its units contribute directly to the security of the Estonian people.
Conditions for the rapid relocation of air defences
In mid-September, following airspace violations in Estonia and the wider region, the Estonian Defence Forces launched an exercise to enhance readiness for responding to air threats. During the exercise, personnel received training, procedures were rehearsed and the broader conditions needed to launch this operation were established, the Defence Forces said in a statement.
As part of the operation, force-protection measures at permanent Defence Forces sites will be adjusted, and conditions will be created for the rapid relocation of air-surveillance and air-defence units beyond military bases to enable a more effective response to threats against Estonia. Restrictions on flight activity in parts of Estonian airspace will remain in place for the duration of the operation.
To strengthen air-defence capabilities, additional training has been provided to members of the Defence Forces and the Estonian Defence League, with further training planned. Cooperation and information exchange with the Estonian Police and Border Guard Board has also been intensified. Active-duty and reserve personnel, conscripts and members of the Estonian Defence League are all taking part in the operation.
The operation is led by the Estonian Air Force and involves multiple units of the Estonian Defence Forces and the Defence League. Estonian airspace forms part of NATO airspace, which is safeguarded, among other measures, by NATO air-policing units stationed in Estonia. On the allied side, air defence is currently provided by an Italian Air Force detachment flying Eurofighter Typhoon jets, supported on the ground by an Italian SAMP/T long-range air-defence missile battery.
Report suspicious flight activity in Estonian airspace
The overall threat assessment of the Estonian Defence Forces remains unchanged. There is no immediate military threat to Estonia, and no conventional Russian military action against the country is expected in the near future. However, the risks associated with airspace violations have increased, though they can be mitigated through preventive measures.
The Estonian Defence Forces expressed their gratitude to all those involved in the operation, including property owners, for their support for national defence. At the same time, the Defence Forces urge the public not to photograph personnel positioned in unusual locations, and not to publish information about their whereabouts.
The Defence Forces also encourage the public to report any suspicious flight activity in Estonian airspace – particularly unmanned aerial vehicles – via the mobile application Ole Valmis. The feature allowing users to submit information on unknown aircraft has been reactivated.
If air-raid sirens sound or a corresponding alert is received on a mobile phone, people should take immediate cover and wait for the notification signalling the end of the alert.